Fred VanVleet was given a technical foul and ejected during the final seconds of the Houston Rockets game against the Portland Trail Blazers. As VanVleet was leaving the court, he nearly put his finger in one of the referees' faces and said “You a b—-.”

VanVleet was initially given a technical after he was called for an offensive foul and shared his frustration with the refs. The Rockets guard apparently used vulgar language toward the refs and pointed at all three of them, which warranted the tech.

If VanVleet made contact with the ref while he was walking off the court, there's a good chance that a suspension could be brewing for him. Anytime someone makes contact with a ref, more likely than not, they won't play in the next game. Even if he didn't make contact with the ref, the league still may suspend him for trying to do so.

Rockets starting off the season strong

The Rockets did end up losing the game against the Trail Blazers, but that's not to take away from the way they've been playing this season. They're currently 12-6 and among the top of the Western Conference, and it hasn't been one main player doing all the work on the team. The young players are stepping up, while the vets on the team such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks have been solid pieces surrounding them.

Late last season, the Rockets were one of the hottest teams in the league, but they couldn't cover enough ground to get into the play-in tournament. This time around, it looks like they want to avoid that at all costs, and start the season strong so they don't have to fight at the end of the season.

It'll be interesting to see where the Rockets rank toward the end of the season and if they'll still be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.