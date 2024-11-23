ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Trail Blazers visit the Rockets on Saturday! The Trail Blazers have had a rough start to the season, while the Rockets have been great to start this year. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Trail Blazers struggled last season. Anfernee Simmons and Jerami Grant are massive keys to their success. They are 6-9 after losing their most recent game to break a three-game winning streak. They do not have a lot of talent this season, and they might be in for a long game in Houston, especially with the amount of injuries the Trail Blazers are dealing with

The Rockets surprised a little bit last year, and they got aggressive in improving their roster. They have a trio of standout scorers, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet. The Rockets are a dangerous team this season and have a great shot of making some noise in the Western Conference. They must keep things rolling against a struggling Trail Blazers team at home.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Rockets Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +13 (-110)

Moneyline: +570

Houston Rockets: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers have had a rough start to the NBA season on offense. They are 27th in scoring at 106.8 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 43.5%, and 26th in three-point percentage at 33.4%. Seven different Trail Blazers are averaging over double digits, with Shaedon Sharpe being the leading scorer at 18.4 points per game. Then, Scoot Henderson leads the team in assists at 5.3 per game. This offense will be a struggle against the Rockets, especially with how well they play defense. The Blazers have offensive playmakers, but it's few and far between if some players don't play due to injury.

The Trail Blazers' defense has struggled to start the year. They are 18th in points allowed and are allowing 113.9 points per game. They are 17th in field goal defense at 46.7% and 14th in three-point defense at 35.4%. Three players are averaging at least one block this season, with the leader being rookie sensation Donovan Clingan at 2.1 per game. Deandre Ayton leads in rebounds with 10.5 per game, but with him out, Robert Williams III. Then, six Trail Blazers are averaging at least one steal per game, with Toumani Camara leading at 1.7 per game. The Rockets are not an amazing offensive team, but this Trail Blazers defense has struggled, which might lead to a big day from Houston.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets' offense has been inconsistent this season to start. They score 114.6 points per game, shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.5% from behind the arc. Seven players are averaging over double digits this season, with Jalen Green leading at 19.4 points per game. Then, Fred VanVleet leads in assists at 6.1 per game. The offense will come down to Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Fred VanVleet as the main trio that can consistently get buckets. This is a great matchup against the Trail Blazers' defense because of the injuries they are dealing with and the fact that their defense has already struggled.

The defense for the Rockets has been great this year. They are allowing 106.2 points per game, a field goal percentage of 43.7%, and they are allowing 34.5% from behind the arc. Then, Alperen Sengun leads in rebounds at 11.1 per game. Three Rockets are averaging at least one steal per game, with Tari Eason leading the way at 2.2. Finally, both Eason and Sengun are the best shot-blockers on the team, with Sengun leading at 1.3 per game. Their defense has already proven to be a difference-maker to start this season, and it will be key in this matchup against the Trail Blazers. Portland has playmakers, but the Rockets have the upper hand on this side of the court due to injuries and talent.

Final Trail Blazers-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are just better in this matchup. The Trail Blazers have some young talent but have struggled to find consistency on offense and defense. They might also be without Matisse Thybulle and Deandre Ayton down low, and there is a small chance Scoot Henderson will also miss the game. The Rockets win and cover at home against a Trail Blazers team riddled with uncertainty.

Final Trail Blazers-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -13 (-110)