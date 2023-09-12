Both the Houston Rockets and the NBA have released a statement on the status of Kevin Porter Jr, after their young point guard was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. With the story still relatively fresh, having only broken earlier on Monday, neither organization yet has a whole lot to say about the situation.

“We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.,” the Rockets said. “We have no further comment at this time.”

It's worth noting, however, that it has been revealed that the franchise is unable to punish the 2019 draftee at this point in time, at least while the NBA is conducting its own investigation. The NBA, meanwhile, are able to place Porter Jr on paid leave based on their domestic violence policy. At least for now, however, the NBA was every bit as equivocal as the Rockets.

“The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets,” they said in their own statement, “and in the process of gathering more information.”

Porter Jr, of course, was arrested Monday and charged with both assault and strangulation, after police attended a 911 call at 6:45am. The woman involved, who is Porter Jr's girlfriend and a former WNBA player, was taken to hospital for evaluation with a laceration to her face and neck pain.

Obviously the investigations, both legal and by the NBA, will run their course before any punishment – again, both legal and in a basketball sense – is administered. The potential severity of that punishment, however, is clearly significant, and if he is found guilty it will likely have a significant impact on the career of the 23-year-old.