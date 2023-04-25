Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Houston Rockets are hiring former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, and NBA legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to express his happiness for Udoka getting the job.

“I reached out to Ime Udoka to say congratulations on accepting the Rockets head coaching job! Houston is getting a championship-caliber coach,” Magic Johnson said on Twitter.

The Rockets fired Stephen Silas after a disappointing season. Ime Udoka will be tasked with developing young players that the Rockets have like Jabari Smith and potentially Victor Wembanyama if Houston does win the NBA lottery.

Udoka spent one season as a head coach in the NBA with the Boston Celtics in the 2021-2022 season. The team went 51-31, and went to the NBA Finals, losing in six games to the Golden State Warriors. He was suspended and eventually fired for having an inappropriate workplace relationship with a female Boston staffer, and the Rockets will undoubtedly have to address that when Udoka is introduced as the head coach of the team.

It was still seen as a matter of time until Udoka got another head coaching job in the NBA, due to the success that his team had in Boston.

The job with the Rockets will be much different than the one he had with the Celtics. Boston has established stars and was ready to win in Udoka’s season there. The Rockets are a young team with potential, that hopes to build something like Boston did in the near future, despite an overall disappointing rookie season from Jabari Smith. Victor Wembanyama would be a nice jumpstart for Udoka’s tenure.