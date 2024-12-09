Alperen Sengun has had another career season so far with the Houston Rockets. Although he's averaging 18.5 points and 10.6 rebounds, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka dropped a blunt take on his Turkish star.



“My biggest thing with him… I say to him ‘Get the European out of your game,” Udoka said. “Play through stuff. Stop crying.'”



Sengun and other European stars have received a knock for flopping. Even with increased fouls and attention to detail, NBA players continue exaggerating calls. It goes both ways for American players, as well as European players. However, the NBA implemented a rule, courtesy of FIBA to try and reduce some of those antics. For example, if a player flops, the other team is rewarded a free throw and that player is given a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul.

While Sengun hasn't been notorious for complaining about calls, Udoka is seeing what many casuals aren't seeing. Some of the same antics can occur in practice when there's no official referee to call fouls. Regardless, Udoka sees Sengun as an emerging star and wants him to have the toughness of one.

Rockets' HC Ime Udoka can give Alperen Sengun an example to follow

One of the premier examples of European stars who don't often complain is Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. The Serbian center is fouled on nearly every possession. Whether it's putting the ball on the floor or posting up a player, he's consistently grabbed and pulled. Defenses can't do much about it, but it gets tiresome for the three-time MVP. While Jokic has his moments of frustration with the officials, it's not too often.

Furthermore, the two centers have a similar skill set. Both can shoot, handle the ball, and facilitate effectively. While Jokic is miles ahead of Sengun, the potential is there. His free throw and assist numbers are both up from last season. He's become more of a focal point for the offense. Sengun even accomplished history not seen by Jokic, which was securing seven triple-doubles by age 22.

This isn't to say that Sengun could be the next Jokic by any means. However, Udoka's words to his star mean that Sengun is ready to take that next step. Players like Devin Booker and Anthony Edwards endured playing through contact and not trying to get into the officials' ear too much. The 22-year-old center has more to add to his game before becoming elite. Despite that, he could make that ascension to true stardom sooner than people might imagine.