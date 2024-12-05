The Houston Rockets visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and several other Rockets players are listed as “out” on the official NBA injury report. Point guard Fred VanVleet is the only Houston player with a designation of “questionable.” Here's everything we know about Fred VanVleet's injury and his playing status vs. the Warriors.

Fred VanVleet injury status vs. Warriors

Given Fred VanVleet is questionable on the injury report, it's still unknown whether or not he'll suit up against the Warriors. VanVleet has missed time this season with a hamstring injury, but Wednesday was the first time this knee contusion was on an injury report.

His status has never been “doubtful” or “out” because of the injury. It seems the point guard will test the knee out and see if he feels comfortable enough to play. But that's all we know about his status as of now.

Wednesday night's matchup between the Rockets and Warriors is an important one for both teams. Houston comes in as the Western Conference's second seed with their 15-7 record. The team has won seven of its last 10 games despite dropping one in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Golden State is only two games back of Houston. But they've only won four of their last 10 games and have lost five straight ahead of hosting Houston on Thursday night. Thursday night's game against the Rockets is an opportunity for the team to snap the losing streak and get back on track.

If VanVleet does play, he has to get back on track in his own way for the Rockets to have a chance to win on the road. Golden State has a strong home-court advantage and VanVleet's last road game in California did not go well.

In 37 minutes against the Kings in NBA Cup action, the point guard scored 13 points on 6-of-17 shooting and only made one of his 10 3-point attempts. VanVleet is on track to have the lowest 3-point percentage of his career despite taking the fewest shots from behind the arc since the 2019-20 season in Toronto.

It's still unknown whether Fred VanVleet will play against the Warriors or not. But if he can, he and his opponent will have chips on their shoulders.