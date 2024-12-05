ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Golden State Warriors host the hot Houston Rockets for a Western Conference battle! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Rockets have been one of the hottest teams to begin the 2024-25 season. At 15-7, they sit in second place in the Western Conference. Ime Udoka is doing a great job with the young team he has. The Kings just defeated the Rockets last time out, but before that, Houston beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder in consecutive games. The Rockets now trail the Thunder by just 1.5 games and have a game lead over the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors are 12-8 on the season and are coming off a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, 119-115. Nikola Jokic scored 38 points in the win and the Dubs could not stop him. Golden State is currently the 7th seed in the West and will more than likely be a play-in team this season if they don't start picking things up. They have lost six of their last ten games and are heading in the wrong direction. However, they do have a big win this season against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors and Rockets will meet again on Dec. 11 for the Quarterfinals of the NBA Cup in Houston. The Rockets will have the home-court advantage for what will feel like a playoff game.

Here are the Rockets-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Warriors Odds

Houston Rockets: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -164

Golden State Warriors: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jalen Green is currently a game-time decision for this matchup against the Warriors. He will look with an eye doctor after he left the game against the Kings on Tuesday night. He scored 28 points in the loss and scored 41 against the Sixers a few games ago. The young star is averaging 19.3 points per game is a big part of the Rockets' impressive start to the season.

Alperen Sengun is the Rockets' top player. He is averaging 19.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game. At the center position, he can do it all besides shoot the three. The 22-year-old is quickly becoming one of the top big men in the world.

It's hard to believe now, but Fred Van Vleet is now a veteran in this league. The 30-year-old is averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The Rockets rely on Van Vleet, Sengun, and Green to provide a majority of the offense.

Jabari Smith Jr. has taken a slight step back this season. He is at 11.7 points per game which is the lowest of his career. The good news is that he is just 21 years old. He, Green, and Sengun have a combined age of 65. Not to mention, Amen Thompson is only 21 years old. They are very young and to see them shine this early in their career is a great sign for the Rockets. This team will be good for years.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors beat the Rockets 127-121 in overtime the last time they met in early November. Now set to face twice in a week, this will be two important games for the Warriors. The Warriors are waiting to see if Draymond Green will suit up. Green is getting an MRI on his calf and is questionable for Thursday's contest. He likely will not suit up if they feel this could be a day-to-day injury.

Steph Curry is leading the way at 22.6 points per game. Their next best threat is Andrew Wiggins at 17.2 per game. Buddy Hield started the season off very hot as one of the top shooters in the league. He remains a very good shooter but his shooting percentage has leveled out since his hot start. He still shoots 43.8% from beyond the arc which is 23rd in the NBA.

Golden State is 9th in the league in scoring at 116.1 points per game and they allow the 8th fewest at 110.3. That is a good recipe for success. Houston is currently 4th in points allowed at 107 per game and scores 13th most at 114.4.

Final Rockets-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Golden State has lost five straight games. They remain a great team but the Rockets are playing at a much higher level at this point in the season. Without Green potentially in the lineup, I like the Rockets to cover this spread on the road.

Final Rockets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Rockets -3.5 (-112)