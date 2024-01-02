The Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. dropped a strong endorsement on the Alperen Sengun for All-Star campaign on Monday.

The Rockets knocked off the Pistons on Monday in a 23-point win that has NBA fans buzzing. The Rockets put up 136 points on a night when Coach Ime Udoka's team showed off its incredible potential as one of the most talented teams in the Western Conference.

The Rockets withstood a 19-point barrage from Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, who dropped a sad truth about the team's situation. Meanwhile, Houston got 26 points from up-and-coming center Alperen Sengun and 22 points from guard Jalen Green.

Recently, a key tweak to the Rockets' potential lineup going forward was unveiled. A timetable for Dillon Brooks' injury return was released.

On Monday, Smith Jr. shared thoughts on Sengun's rise at the center position and whether or not his performance this season has been All-Star worthy.

Sengun's Hot Streak With Rockets

The Houston big man has gone on a tear in his last five games. The information was revealed by NBA writer and podcaster Brett Usher.

Sengun is 6-feet-11 inches tall and weighs over 240 pounds. He has come seemingly out of nowhere to become a high caliber starting center in the NBA, with season averages of 21.1 points and 9.2 rebounds so far for the contending Rockets. Sengun also has 5.1 assists per game and is shooting a blistering 54% from the field.

Smith Jr., Rockets' Home Stand Continues

Home games against the Nets, Wolves, and Bucks are next on the docket for the Rockets, prior to a Monday, January 8 showdown on the road against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat.

While fans don't quite know exactly what Sengun is capable of just yet, they will soon. The Rockets' strengths as a team will also be on full display in the next few weeks and months.