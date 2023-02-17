Get Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. in the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest.

Speaking to reporters at his Jordan Rising Stars Challenge media availability during 2023 All-Star Weekend, Smith says that he “definitely” wants to be a participant in the iconic event in the future.

“I feel like I’m a pretty good shooter. I feel like I can do some numbers in it so down the line I definitely want to be in that.”

I asked Jabari Smith Jr what it’s like to be coached by an NBA Legend this weekend and what event he’d love to participate in in the future excluding the all star game, and he said the 3 point contest. pic.twitter.com/zEWKIeqj01 — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) February 17, 2023

When Smith shot up draft boards last year, the two skills that stood out most about the 6-foot-10 forward were his defense and 3-point prowess.

Shooting 42.0 percent from 3-point range as a true freshman, Smith’s 79 made 3-pointers ranked fourth in the SEC, but it was the top mark among non-guards in the conference. Smith hasn’t been able to connect on his 3-pointers as much as anyone expected this season, with just a 30.3 3-point percentage.

Nonetheless, even though the numbers aren’t pretty thus far this season, the potential is there. In fact, there are a number of teams that Smith has played against where he’s had their number:

In two games against the Denver Nuggets, Smith has shot 6-10 (60.0 percent) from 3-point range.

In three games against the Phoenix Suns, Smith has shot 8-14 (57.1 percent) from 3-point range.

In the seven total games he’s played against the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, he’s shot 17-28 (46.4 percent) from 3-point range.

Again, Smith knows how to knock them down from deep. As the young Rockets grow and improve their offensive discipline, and when plays start getting called for him, expect him to put up better numbers.

And when that happens, he’ll be ready.