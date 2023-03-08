Jalen Green has some of the most impressive hops in the NBA today. The young Houston Rockets star showed just that on Tuesday night, and unfortunately for him, Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton ended up on the receiving end of a vicious poster dunk by Green.

Claxton, who happens to be one of the top rim protectors in the league, tried all he can to meet Jalen Green at the apex. The Rockets guard was a step ahead, though, and he punished the Nets center at the rim:

Jalen Green to the RACK 😳



Green crossed up Nets star Mikal Bridges to get himself a full head of steam. Once Green had an open lane to the basket, he took off and left no regard for human life. Not even the fact that Claxton put up a valiant effort to try and prevent him from throwing it down was enough to stop Green from coming up with his latest poster dunk.

As expected, NBA Twitter was eating it all up:







As you may have determined, the mean streets of Twitter approve of Jalen Green’s vicious stuff on Nic Claxton — and rightfully so.

As for their basketball, Green and the Rockets really aren’t playing for anything anymore this season. They currently have the worst record in the West, and the playoffs are no longer within reach of them. What is within striking distance, however, is a shot at French phenom Victor Wembanyama for the 2023 NBA Draft. Expect the Rockets to lose a lot more games from now until the end of the season as they look to improve their odds for the Wemby sweepstakes.