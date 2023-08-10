Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has been putting in the work this offseason. That much is clear from a constant stream of workout and training videos posted by the 21-year-old this summer as he gears up for the most important season of his NBA career to this point.

Preparing to enter his third season after being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, the California native is already coming off of a career year in which he averaged 22.1 points and 3.7 assists per game. Though he needs more polish — finding greater consistency with his shooting base and improving his shot-selection — Green has all the tools needed to be an upper echelon offensive player for the next decade or more.

To that point, USA basketball managing director Grant Hill choosing Green to be one of the members of the Select Team was unsurprising. As the Senior Team prepares for the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup, they need to face off against the steepest competition that they feasibly can. Green, along with popular players like Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, presented a fine challenge.

Though Cunningham may have stood out more than anyone, Green made quite an impression too, even if he wasn't able to play quite like his normal self because to the amount of talent on the roster. In fact, Hill even mentions that Green could be in line for a spot on the Senior Team.

“… He’s a really talented young man,” Hill says, per the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen. “I was glad he was there… hopefully down the road will be considered for something as it relates to the men’s national team.”

With that being said, don't be surprised if Green finds himself on Team USA when the Paris Olympics begin in 2024.