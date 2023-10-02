Kevin Porter Jr.'s status with the Houston Rockets has been in question ever since he was arrested for allegations of domestic assault. On Monday at Rockets Media Day, general manager Rafael Stone gave an update on Porter's status, claiming that the former first-round pick would not be back with the team.

“The allegations are deeply troubling,” Stone told the media. “As soon as I heard the allegations, I informed his representatives that he could not be a part of the Houston Rockets. They understood and he has not been with the team, around the team, or had interaction with the team since that time. He will not be here today, and will not be part of training camp.”

Stone also mentioned that he will defer the next steps in this process to the league office.

On September 11, Porter was arrested in New York City after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in the hotel they were staying at. His girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, is a current WNBA free agent who previously played for the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky.

Since reports of these allegations and his arrest, the Rockets have reached out to several teams to engage in trade talks involving Porter, offering future draft picks as compensation to get out of his contract. While there was initial interest from other organizations, there is no traction on a potential trade at this time.

As for the league's investigation into the matter, commissioner Adam Silver spoke on Porter's status at the league's recent Board of Governor's meeting.

“The allegations here are horrific. There are no questions about that,” Silver firmly stated. “But I don't know anything more about the actual facts other than reading those allegations. We have a domestic violence policy that was collectively bargained with the player's association. … While ultimately we're required to be differential to law enforcement when there's an investigation, I think this has given us the opportunity, because we are not in season, to take a little bit of time to understand the situation.”

Porter, 23, has been with the Rockets since the start of the 2020-21 season, starting in a total of 146 games for them the last three seasons. His future in Houston and the NBA is very much in doubt at this time.