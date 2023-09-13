Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in New York City early Monday morning after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. According to multiple reports, Porter left the women with a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan.

The 23-year-old guard has since pleaded not guilty to felony assault and strangulation charges, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday at the NBA's Board of Governors meeting, commissioner Adam Silver was asked about Porter's status and if he would be allowed to participate in the Rockets' training camp later this month.

“The allegations here are horrific. There are no questions about that,” Silver firmly stated. “But I don't know anything more about the actual facts other than reading those allegations. We have a domestic violence policy that was collectively bargained with the player's association. Again, when I say bargained, it was not a contentious issue. They certainly feel as strongly as we do about the issue.”

Per the league's policies, both the commissioner's office and the team cannot levy punishment at the same time, regardless if the league is conducting their own investigation. This leads to questions being asked about Porter's status as a member of the Rockets. As of right now, the league and the team are working together to gather more information. No decision has been made yet on the player's future.

With more details expected to come out over the next week and as law enforcement responds to the issue at large, the league will be given more details as to what exactly happened. Due to the fact that it is the offseason, the NBA is able to take their time and make sure they have everything needed before making a final decision on their own investigation.

“Every case also depends on its unique facts. I think here, when we're not in season, there is a little bit more of an opportunity to absorb more of what's happening before we act,” Silver explained. “I think if it were a case when we were in the middle of the season, we would be compelled to do something faster. And so, while ultimately we're required to be differential to law enforcement when there's an investigation, I think this has given us the opportunity, because we are not in season, to take a little bit of time to understand the situation.”

Silver claimed that they have a bit of time to decide whether or not it will be “appropriate” for Porter to attend Rockets training camp in the coming weeks.