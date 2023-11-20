The Rockets have had a strong start to the season, and Lou Williams credited Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks for helping them right the ship

The Houston Rockets finished the 2022-23 season with a 22-60 record, which was tied for the second-worst record in the league with the San Antonio Spurs. Yet to start the 2023-24 campaign, the Rockets have gotten off to a strong 6-5 start, which has caught many fans by surprise. Houston has a ton of young talent on their roster, but Lou Williams praised Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks for their roles in the Rockets turnaround.

Aside from Amen Thompson, the Rockets young core that is currently on their roster was also in town last year. The difference is the veteran presence that they now have in VanVleet and Brooks after the pair were signed in free agency over the offseason. According to Lou Williams, he believes that the duo have done a great job of helping change the energy and culture in the Rockets locker room, which has helped them win six of their first 11 games.

"What [Dillon Brooks] and Fred VanVleet has done with that young group down there in Houston, they've energized these guys." Lou Williams praises Brooks and FVV’s leadership 🙌 (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/YPE2UZP6Ow — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

The Rockets lack of veterans on their roster last year was often viewed as a big reason for their struggles. Having young guys with potential is great, but if you don't have veterans helping lead the way, it could lead to a messy season like it did last year for Houston. Sure enough, the front office made it a priority to bring in more veterans over the offseason, and the early results have been great.

Both VanVleet (17.2 PPG, 8.8 APG, 3.6 RPG, 39.2 FG%) and Brooks (13.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 51.4 FG%) are playing good basketball right now as they begin their respective stints in Houston, but their impact goes beyond what they are doing on the floor. With VanVleet and Brooks leading the way, Houston very well may end up being a sneaky good team out of the Western Conference this season.