The Houston Rockets have established a solid young core of players. With former lottery picks Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. on the team along with Alperen Segun, Kevin Porter Jr. and Tari Eason, the Rockets have a future they can believe in. They added to that core in the NBA Draft when they selected both Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. Thompson is currently shut down as an injury precaution for the rest of summer league, but Rockets fans will still get to see Whitmore who put on a show on Sunday. His play drew some strong praise from Eason who dubbed him a ‘special player.'

Tari Eason on Cam Whitmore: "Man, that dude is special." pic.twitter.com/l7eBCwATRh — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) July 9, 2023

“Man that dude is special,” Tari Eason said following the Rockets summer league win against the Detroit Pistons. “He just turned 19 years old yesterday, literally. That fact that he's able to come out here and play in such a mature game, shows a true testament to how great he is as a player and how great he will be.”

That's sure to be music to Rockets fans ears as Cam Whitmore has a chance to be the steal of the draft. He was considered a lottery talent but he ended up slipping to the No. 20 pick where the Rockets grabbed him. Against the Jazz on Sunday at summer league, Whitmore finished with 21 points, one rebound, two assists and one steal. He shot 9-16 from the field and 3-7 from the three-point line.

Rumors swirled following the draft as to why Whitmore slipped with everything from injury concerns and character issues being floated around. But apparently Villanova head coach Kyle Neptune did not do Whitmore any favors following his decision to declare for the NBA Draft.