The Houston Rockets ranked in the bottom five in defensive rating in each of the last three seasons. That should finally change in 2023-24 with defensive-minded head coach Ime Udoka fielding a roster featuring up-and-coming defensive star Tari Eason and veterans like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet.

As a rookie, Eason flashed some intriguing upside as someone who could guard multiple positions. Brooks, one of several veterans the Rockets signed in free agency, brings his own blend of intensity and versatility that should give Houston a reliable wing-stopper. He previously mentioned how excited he is to join Eason and the team's young core of players – and the feeling is mutual.

Eason told Kelly Iko of The Athletic that he is looking forward to learning from Brooks and obtaining a better understanding of the little nuances that make great defenders elite.

“Like you just said, he’s one of the best defenders around and I can learn so many things from him,” Eason said, via The Athletic. “There are so many other things to defense besides just guarding your man. There are so many things I can get better at in defense. Just being able to be paired with him and his skill, his approach and how he sees things from a defensive standpoint. I’ll be able to pick his brain, learn and become a better defender.”

Brooks has been roasted online for the way his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies ended and poor shooting abilities. But make no mistake, he is a strong defender. A member of last year's All-Defensive Second Team, the burly forward is unafraid to take on the biggest assignments. Eason is built with similar but slightly better physical tools and a strong desire to shut down the opposition.

Eason is not the lone Rockets youngster who could provide productive defense this season. Second-year player Jabari Smith Jr. and rookie Amen Thompson each bring defensive skills to the table on top of the talents on the other end that helped make them such tantalizing prospects. Udoka has a lot of new players to integrate into his system in his first season with Houston. But working in his favor is that he has plenty of options.

The Rockets still have an uphill battle to get to the playoffs despite their numerous offseason additions. If one thing is clear in the way they will develop, it's that their defense should be significantly better in the years to come.