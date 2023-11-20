In his third season, Rockets rising star Alperen Sengun is finally receiving the widespread NBA media attention that he deserves.

Houston Rockets starting center Alperen Sengun is making a significant impact on the NBA floor in his third season. In 10 games, Sengun is averaging 19.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 61.5 percent true shooting. The team's offensive rating is 114.2 when he is on the court, but it slips to 103.7 when he is off it. With a defensive rating of 107.3 and a net rating of 6.9, Sengun's improved his defense from season's past. He's undeniably one of the main reasons why the Rockets are 6-4 and a top six seed in the Western Conference.

Although the Rockets recently snapped their six-game winning streak against the Los Angeles Clippers in a close matchup, the Turkish-born center didn't lose without a fight, putting up 23 points (his third straight 20-plus game), along with eight rebounds and four assists with a steal.

With that said, it's time to really appreciate the work he's been doing night in and night out. Of course, teammates and opponents have praised his talents and definitely see potential in his career in the league, but there were still glaring flaws in his game after Year 2, mainly defense and turnovers. This season, his turnovers and fouls are down by nearly half.

In his third year, Sengun is finally getting real NBA media notice.

Alperen Sengun's increased reputation

Michael Pina of The Ringer, a sports media organization owned by longtime media analyst Bill Simmons, wrote an article entitled “Alperen Sengun Has Liftoff.” In this editorial, Pina dictated how Sengun has put the NBA on notice and is “making a name for himself this season.”

His breakout season couldn't have come at a better time. The modern NBA culture is in a transition. Most teams continue to trade for franchise players and MVPs to create an All-Star lineup, and it's proven to win championships, namely the 2008 Boston Celtics, the 2011 to 2013 Miami Heat, and most recently, the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors. The most recent big threes who aren't homegrown have failed to win rings. These are the 2018 Oklahoma City Thunder, 2021 Brooklyn Nets, 2019 to 2023 Clippers, the 2022 Los Angeles Lakers, and the 2023 Phoenix Suns.

Teams with a strong bench, a versatile big, and a quality facilitator that compliments the versatile big to lead the way have won the last three out of the last four championships. These are the 2020 Lakers, the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks, and the 2023 Denver Nuggets.

Pina went on to highlight that Sengun's strengths “are a direct descendent of what big men like [Nikola] Jokic and Domantas Sabonis currently are—hyper-efficient, pass-first control centers who push buttons and pull levers for some of the greatest offenses in history.”

Jokic, a two-time MVP and defending champion, was a key reason behind the Nuggets' first NBA championship in franchise history. The Sacramento Kings have been back in playoff contention for the first time since 2005, and they continue to remain relevant among finals contenders. Its simply the current recipe for success. That's what the Rockets are doing with Sengun, and that's why the NBA is taking notice.

Sengun gets mentions from coaches, NBA greats

“Şengun is having a hell of a season and impacts the game in so many ways,” Mike Malone said following the Nuggets loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets on November 12th.

To further increase Sengun's reputation, the Showtime Basketball program, “KG Certified” with Kevin Garnett, had Paul Pierce on the show. Each of them chimed in, voicing their opinions on the so-called “Baby Jokic.”

“Sengun? Man, he lookin' for real,” Pierce said.

“Yeah man, he underrated,” Garnett added.

Alperen Sengun's reputation continues to grow irresistibly 😀 pic.twitter.com/J4RtHL8Gv6 — Sardunyaya (@sardunyaya) November 18, 2023

NBA legend James Worthy candidly mentioned Sengun's play following the Rockets' blowout win against the Lakers on November 8th:

“Sengun reminds me of Jokic a little bit. Not the size, but he moves people out of the way. Nothing fancy, a really soft touch, the rim is really kind to his shots. He's stronger than what he appears, and he's gonna have to be dealt with. A special talent,” Worthy explained.

To have championship coaches and NBA greats talk highly about a young 21-year-old before he has even made an All-Star or a playoff appearance is certainly something to address. Over the past couple full seasons, outside of Rockets media, fans, and occasional opponents, the sheer talent and impact of Sengun was rarely discussed.

With the Rockets winning games, it's been nothing but admiration for the young center from Turkey.