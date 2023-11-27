Amid a solid start to the season, the Houston Rockets must consider a trade or two to continue their momentum.

HOUSTON – After fourteen games into the season, the Houston Rockets are making significant strides in the NBA. With an 8-6 record, they currently hold the 8th seed in the highly competitive Western Conference and sit atop West Group B in the In-Season Tournament.

Notably, the Rockets secured two impressive wins against the Denver Nuggets, including a victory that eliminated the defending NBA champions from the In-Season Tournament.

The Rockets' rise to becoming a formidable team is undeniable, and opposing teams are taking notice, especially of their defense. While the Rockets' defensive rating ranks No. 1 in the NBA, there are still pressing issues that the team needs to address, primarily related to playmaking and interior defense off the bench.

For example, rookie Amen Thompson has been sidelined with an ankle sprain since the beginning of November. Starting point guard Fred VanVleet has had to log significant minutes, playing up to 39 minutes over the last three games to compensate for Thompson's absence and the lack of another quality backup guard. While Aaron Holiday has shown promise, he may not be the long-term solution, and veteran addition Reggie Bullock has had little impact as a small forward.

Furthermore, the team has yet to identify a viable candidate to serve as Alperen Sengun's backup. Here's who the Rockets should consider trading off the bench to provide insurance to the starting rotation.

Why Rockets must trade Jock Landale

During the offseason, the Rockets acquired 28-year-old center Jock Landale on a four-year, $32 million deal, envisioning him as the ideal backup to Sengun. However, Landale's contribution has been underwhelming.

In eleven games, he's averaged just 1.6 points and 2 rebounds in just 8.7 minutes per game. Recently, Landale has seen his playing time diminish each game, averaging just four minutes and finding himself out of the rotation.

Landale's struggles extend to both ends of the court. He often appears sluggish on passes during set plays, rendering him ineffective in defending the interior. Opponents have switched him onto perimeter players, which has created glaring mismatches. This leaves the Rockets vulnerable to scoring guards and stretch bigs.

When tasked with defending backup bigs in the post, Landale frequently gets into foul trouble and struggles to establish defensive positioning at the right time. The Rockets have unexpectedly resorted to using the undersized 37-year-old Jeff Green over Landale. This creates much needed spacing, but leaves the interior more vulnerable.

Fortunately for the Rockets, there is a silver lining in Landale's situation. His contract is only guaranteed for the first year, making him an attractive option for teams seeking a backup center without a long-term financial commitment.

Another area of concern for the Rockets is Victor Oladipo. Acquired in exchange for Kevin Porter Jr. in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Oladipo is currently recovering from a torn patellar tendon sustained during last year's playoffs with the Miami Heat. Before the injury, Oladipo was averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 3 rebounds in 26.3 minutes.

Oladipo's career has been marked by untapped potential. He showed the makings of a potential star during his time with the Indiana Pacers before rupturing his quad. When healthy, Oladipo is still capable of contributing off the bench and showcases effective ball-handling and playmaking abilities as a secondary playmaker.

His capability to facilitate offense adds an additional dimension to his game. Even Oladipo excels in transition; his speed and athleticism allow him to push the pace and create easy scoring opportunities for his team in fast-break situations. However, with the Rockets' young core and veteran depth performing well together, there may not be sufficient room for him on the roster.

At 31 years old, Victor Oladipo still holds enough value to contribute to a team in need of a reliable backup guard. He is set to earn $9.45 million this season on an expiring deal.

Both, One, or the Other

The combination of Victor Oladipo, Jock Landale, and a couple second rounders could form a compelling trade package for the Rockets. Such a package could potentially yield either a quality combo guard or a backup center who specializes in interior defense and floor spacing, addressing the deficiencies identified in Jock Landale's game.

In the event that the desired trade package doesn't come to fruition, the Rockets can explore separate trade opportunities for both Landale and Oladipo. By moving one or both of these players for bench reinforcements, the Rockets can bolster their depth in order to remain competitive throughout the season.