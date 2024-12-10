We've got the Rockets vs. Warriors NBA Cup Quarter-Final Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The two teams will compete to advance in the NBA's second annual in-season tournament. Who will advance to the next round? Let's find out.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors – NBA Cup Quarter-Finals Results According to NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Houston Rockets will defeat the Golden State Warriors in the 2024 NBA Cup Quarter-Finals 117-110. Fred Vanvleet made a shot with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to tie the game 101-101 in the fourth quarter. Once they entered OT, the Rockets took over and earned a tough victory on the road.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Overtime FINAL HOU 22 30 24 25 16 117 GSW 22 26 24 29 9 110

Jalen Green deserves the game ball after dropping 47 point in the win. However, credit is also due to Alperen Sengun, who scored 20 points while earning 20 rebound in the win. Sengun also recorded three steals along with a block. And though Vanvleet only scored 12 points, his basket helped send the game into Overtime.

As for the Warriors, Steph Curry led the team in scoring. The superstar veteran dropped 27 points and even earned a couple teals in the loss. Andrew Wiggins also played well, earning 23 points along with 11 rebounds and a steal in the loss.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Rockets STAT Warriors 45/97 (46%) Field Goals 41/89 (46%) 12/35 (34%) Three Pointers 13/39 (33%) 15/20 (75%) Free Throws 15/22 (68%) 20 Offensive Rebounds 10 45 Defensive Rebounds 37 10 Steals 9 2 Blocks 2 12 (11) Turnovers (Points Off) 12 (14) 13 Team Fouls 13

11 Biggest Lead 4 27:08 Time of Possession 25:51

With the win, the Rockets advance to the NBA Cup Semi-Finals, where they will play either the Dallas Mavericks or Oklahoma City Thunder. Should they win there, they'll advance to the NBA Cup Finals, where they'll play against the Bucks, Magic, Hawks, or Knicks. We'll see how far Houston can go with just two games left to win in the tournament.

That wraps up our Rocket vs. Warriors NBA Cup Results according to NBA 2K25. If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, take a look at all the rewards you can earn in NBA 2K25 Season 3. Lastly, make sure to tune into the latest episodes of NBA 2KTV to earn some free VC.

Update: The simulation was created on Monday, December 9th, 2024. We adjusted the roster based on that day's injury report.

Lastly for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.