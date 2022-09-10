Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022

Step aside, Aaron Judge, there’s a new home run king in town. Sure, the New York Yankees slugger has hit 55 home runs on the season, and he’s chasing after the AL record for most home runs in a season set by Roger Maris with 61, but has he hit a 504-foot moonshot in-game? ‘I guess not’, probably says the Colorado Rockies’ CJ Cron, who recently smacked a ball towards the stratosphere for it to never be found again.

Facing the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Keynan Middleton in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs and a runner on first, Cron blasted the longest home-run in the MLB this season off a 92-mph middle-in four-seam fastball, extending the Rockies’ lead to 8-1 (which they would later relinquish).

Distance: 504 ft‼️ Longest in the majors this year https://t.co/9G836mJCqp — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 10, 2022

CJ Cron put a lot into that swing, but even he was impressed with just how far the ball carried. He took a bit of time admiring his work before rounding the bases, and if you hammer a baseball that deep, you could probably take as long as you want watching that thing fly. Even his Rockies teammates on the dugout couldn’t believe such a feat.

The moonshot hit by the 32-year old Rockies slugger is tied for the second-longest home run hit during the Statcast Era, trailing only Nomar Mazara’s 505-foot blast for the Texas Rangers back in 2019. Funnily enough, the other 504-ft home run, hit by Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 back when he was with the Miami Marlins, was also launched in Coors Field.

C.J. Cron's home run off Keynan Middleton in the fourth inning tonight traveled an estimated 504 feet, tied for the second-longest homer of the Statcast Era. pic.twitter.com/rBM8M1Xsnj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2022

The mile-high altitude in Denver may have helped CJ Cron’s cause, but numbers don’t lie. Numbers immortalize humanity’s superhuman feats, and this one is no different. Props to Cron for his showcase of power that not even the league’s scariest hitter in Aaron Judge couldn’t achieve (yet).