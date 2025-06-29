The Colorado Rockies are still on pace to break the Chicago White Sox's record for losses in a season. Even with a sweep of the Washington Nationals in June, they are on pace for just 35 wins. The Rockies have to be active at the MLB trade deadline, and that could include dealing pitcher German Marquez. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday that Marquez is a name to watch in the next month.

“Germán Márquez, pitching well in Milwaukee today, is a name to watch at the MLB Trade Deadline. Márquez, a former All-Star, has an expiring contract and ERA well below 3.00 since the start of June,” Morosi posted on social media on Sunday.

Marquez did have five shutout innings before allowing solo shots to Sal Frelick and Christian Yelich in the sixth. The Rockies' offense gave him no run support, so they were down 2-0 after those homers. But a team that does score and could use some pitching should look at Marquez.

Marquez has been with the Rockies since 2016, with a career ERA of 4.52. But pitching in Colorado is difficult, and Marquez's numbers support that. He has a 5.02 ERA in 92 appearances at Coors Field and a 4.06 ERA in 101 appearances elsewhere. That was before his 5.2 innings of two-run ball on Sunday.

The Rockies should be trying to get as many prospects as possible at this year's MLB trade deadline. Their current core is not working at all, and they should be looking to start over. That could include pitcher Kyle Freeland, infielder Ryan McMahon, and a few others. But Marquez could garner a lot of interest at the deadline.

The Rockies finish their series with the Brewers on Sunday, looking to break a five-game losing streak. After that, they host the Astros and the White Sox for three games each.