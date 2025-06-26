Jun 26, 2025 at 11:57 AM ET

The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of a dismal season. A recent win streak isn't enough to dig them out of the hole of an 18-62 record thus far.

On Thursday, the team received big news that long-time president Greg Feasel will be leaving after this year.

“The Colorado Rockies announced today that President & Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel, a member of the Rockies front office since 1995, will step down at the end of the 2025 season,” the team said in a statement.

“As part of this transition, former Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Walker Monfort has moved into the role of executive vice president of the Rockies, effective immediately. He will lead the club alongside Feasel through the transition and will officially assume his responsibilities in January 2026.”

Feasel is a former football player who played in the NFL and the United States Football League (USFL) from 1980-1987. He played for the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Oilers, Green Bay Packers, and San Diego Chargers.

In the USFL, he played for the Denver Gold from 1983-1985.

In 1996, Feasel joined the Rockies. He later became the chief operating officer in 2012. Feasel became the team president in April 2021.

That same year, he took over as GM following the departure of Jeff Bridich after 21 games.

The Rockies under Greg Feasel

Colorado became an expansion team in 1993, three years prior to Feasel's involvement.

Since then, they reached the playoffs five times, each time as Wild Card teams. In 1995, Colorado made their first playoff appearance.

They lost to the eventual champion Atlanta Braves in the NL Division Series. In 2007, the Rockies won their first National League pennant and made it to the World Series.

They would lose to the Boston Red Sox. Colorado made other other playoff appearances in 2009, 2017, and 2018.

Along the way, they produced hall of famers in Todd Helton and Larry Walker.