After a year hiatus, Juan Soto is back in the National League after signing his mega contract with the New York Mets. It won't be as often as when he was on the San Diego Padres, but Bud Black and the Colorado Rockies must prepare for the Soto challenge once again.

When that matchup does come, Black knows exactly what to expect. But he also knows it'll be difficult to truly stop Soto's offensive prowess, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

“When you use the words, plate discipline, that encompasses a lot of things,” Black said. “But for me, it's how he conducts the at-bat, where it's patience, but yet you sense that he's ready to hit. It's sort of an instinctual thing. It's an intangible that I think pitchers feel, and catchers feel. And the opposing manager. And the opposing pitching coach.”

“There's just something about the at-bat when it's him up there,” Black continued. “It doesn't matter, it's the same, whether it's 7:05 pm, hitting in the first inning, or at 9:30, hitting in the ninth. There's not a difference in the quality of the at-bat.”

Soto's lone season with the New York Yankees saw him hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI. He earned his fourth-straight All-Star appearance. Soto also drew 129 walks and scored and American League leading 128 runs.

No one on the Rockies had a batting average over .270 in 2024. No one had more than 26 home runs or 78 RBI – both of which were accomplished by Ezequiel Tovar. Tovar also led the team in runs (83) while Ryan McMahon had the team lead in walks (69). Both still well below Soto's numbers.

Colorado finished the 2024 campaign ranked 19th in the league with 682 runs scored. Add Soto's 128 to the mix and the Rockies jump to fourth in the league with 810 runs scored.

Of course, that is all a pipe dream. Rockies ownership seems unlikely to ever hit that $765 million Soto earned on one player. Still, Bud Black can admired from afar and hope his hitters learn a thing or two from Juan Soto's approach at the plate.