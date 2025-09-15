The Chicago Bears looked out of sorts in their Week 2 loss against the Detroit Lions, and it was another underwhelming performance from Caleb Williams in the offense. It got so bad that midway through the fourth quarter, head coach Ben Johnson decided to sit Caleb Williams and bring in Tyson Bagent. When asked about getting pulled early, Williams knows that it's something that you don't want happening, unless you're on the winning side of things.

“It sucks that your guys are out on the field, and you’re not,” Williams said via Jason Lieser of The Chicago Sun Times.

Williams finished the game completing 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. It was nowhere near enough to help get the Bears their first win of the season, especially when the other team has 50 points. In 10 offensive possessions, the Bears only scored in three of them when Williams was on the field.

Nonetheless, Williams is taking accountability for his play and knows he has to have short memory.

“It’s always pointing the finger at yourself before you go pointing at anybody else,” Williams said. “I’m not necessarily going to say ‘tough film’ or anything like that. You’re going to make mistakes.

“You’ve got to go out there and not be fearful of making a mistake, and that’s how I play. If something happens, all right, cool, move on to the next play and let’s go back out there.”

Bears take rough loss against Lions in Week 2

It wasn't a nice reunion for Johnson as he returned to Ford Field to face his former team, and all he heard all game was the fans booing him. The Lions didn't make it any easier, as they scored at will, putting up 52 points in his return. At one point in fourth quarter, the Lions went for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal, and scored a touchdown on the play.

Johnson was asked after the game if he thought head coach Dan Campbell was trying to run up the score.

“What’s he supposed to do? Yeah, he could’ve kicked a FG. They don’t kick FGs. They go for it there. … That's what he does,” Johnson said.

It hasn't been a great start for Johnson as the Bears' head coach, and both sides of the ball have underperformed. There's still a lot of work that needs to be done, and hopefully, they can figure things out soon.