The Colorado Rockies are keeping veteran catcher Jacob Stallings in the fold for another season, signing him to a one-year, $2 million deal with a $2 million mutual option for 2026 with a $500,000 buyout. The agreement, announced Wednesday, brings back Stallings after he declined his portion of a mutual option for 2025 earlier this month.

Stallings, 34, produced steady numbers behind the plate for the Rockies in 2024, slashing .263/.357/.453 with nine home runs over 82 games. His balanced offensive contributions and veteran leadership made him a valuable presence on a young Colorado roster. By re-signing Stallings, the Rockies are ensuring stability at a key position while also maintaining flexibility for the future.

Stallings’ return offers the Rockies a reliable veteran to guide their pitching staff and mentor their younger catchers. This includes Drew Romo, a top prospect expected to play a more prominent role in 2025. Stallings’ ability to manage a pitching staff has made him a respected figure in the clubhouse, a crucial element for a team looking to rebuild and compete in the rugged NL West.

While Stallings is likely to split catching duties with Romo, the Rockies also have options in Hunter Goodman, a promising prospect who could see time at catcher or elsewhere on the field. This mix of youth and experience behind the plate should provide manager Bud Black with flexibility in shaping his lineup and managing workloads throughout the season.

Stallings has carved out a reputation as one of the more dependable defensive catchers in the league, earning a Gold Glove in 2021. Though his defensive metrics have declined slightly in recent years, he remains an above-average option behind the plate, particularly in handling pitchers and framing pitches. Offensively, his .453 slugging percentage in 2024 was one of the best marks of his career, adding a surprising level of pop to his game.

The mutual option for 2026 ensures that both Stallings and the Rockies retain flexibility moving forward. Should Stallings continue to perform at a high level, the deal provides Colorado with an affordable option to keep him on the roster.

For the Rockies, re-signing Stallings signals a commitment to steadying the team’s foundation as they develop younger talent. With Stallings anchoring the catching corps, Colorado is better positioned to navigate the challenges of the upcoming season while building for the future. His return is not just a move for the present—it’s an investment in the growth of the Rockies’ young core.