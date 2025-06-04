The Colorado Rockies heard the noise. Everyone pointed and laughed when Colorado hit 50 losses before getting their tenth win. They heard everyone say that golfer Scottie Scheffler had as many wins as they did from May 2 to June 1. Remember when they had not won a series? Well, it's in the past now. The Rockies picked up win number 11 on Tuesday and took the series from the Miami Marlins. Rejoice, Denver sports fans.

The Rockies have done it, they have won their first series of 2025 against the Marlins pic.twitter.com/UUbPyklt4W — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is not only the Rockies' first series win of the season. It is their first winning streak of the season, at a whopping two games, and the first time they've beaten a team twice all year. It started on Monday when they beat the Marlins 6-4. Catcher Hunter Goodman, one of the lone bright spots so far, led the way with three RBIs.

Article Continues Below

Goodman came through again for the Rockies on Tuesday, hitting a game-winning homer in the eighth inning. Colorado pitching held on for a 3-2 win in which their bullpen threw six scoreless innings. Their 162-game pace moved from 24.7 to 29.2 with the two wins. While this does not exactly put them in the playoff race, it's good for the team to feel some sort of momentum.

The Rockies were not trying to be good this year. Their one big contract, Kris Bryant, has been an unmitigated disaster. Their pitching is miserable, which is par for the course in Denver, and their young players are not blossoming. Still, they fired manager Bud Black after the dreadful start.

The National League West is going to be a gauntlet, with four teams fighting for playoff appearances. That means the Rockies are going to be a punching bag all season long. If they can become a spunky team, maybe they'll win some games that change the outcome of the season. But until then, the 2024 White Sox better watch out. Their record of 121 losses in a season is in danger.