Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar has etched his name into the record books, becoming the youngest player in National League history to win the Rawlings Gold Glove Award at shortstop. This achievement was announced through the Rockies’ official X page.

At just 23 years and 60 days old, Tovar has demonstrated exceptional defensive skills throughout the 2024 season. His efforts were quantified by an 11.2 ultimate zone rating, leading all major league shortstops and showcasing how many runs he saved with his defensive prowess. This accomplishment highlights his individual talent and marks a significant milestone for the Rockies, as Tovar becomes the second-youngest player in franchise history to receive this honor, following Nolan Arenado, who won in 2013.

Tovar’s journey to this accolade was marked by consistency and excellence. He concluded the season with a .988 fielding percentage, ranking second among MLB shortstops, and became the second shortstop in Rockies history to win a Gold Glove. His fielding stats include handling 675 total chances with minimal errors, underscoring his reliability and skill at a crucial defensive position.

“His everyday work ethic is outstanding and his great defensive instincts show up every game. There is not a play he can’t make,” Rockies manager Bud Black said, praising Tovar’s commitment and instinct. This high praise from a seasoned manager highlights Tovar’s integral role on the team and his impact on games.

Beyond his Gold Glove Award, Tovar’s defensive statistics over the past two seasons have been nothing short of remarkable. He leads MLB shortstops in total chances, assists, and double plays, with an outs above average ranking that places him among the elite at his position.

The Rockies have shown their faith in Tovar’s long-term potential by securing him with a seven-year extension earlier this year, which includes a club option for 2031. This contract reflects the organization’s belief in his abilities and his role as a cornerstone player for the team’s future.

Joining Tovar in Gold Glove honors from the Rockies this year is center fielder Brenton Doyle, marking a significant achievement for the team with multiple players recognized for their defensive excellence in the same season.

As the Rockies build on their defensive strengths, Tovar’s historic win not only elevates his profile but also signifies a promising future for the team as they continue to cultivate talent capable of competing at the highest levels.