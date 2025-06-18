Michael Toglia and the Colorado Rockies put on an electrifying show at Nationals Park on Tuesday night, overpowering the Washington Nationals with a 10-6 victory, thanks to a franchise record-tying seven home runs. Toglia was a standout performer, smashing two homers himself and helping the Rockies tie their single-game home run record for the third time in the team's history.

The Rockies kicked off their power display early, but it exploded in a six-run seventh inning, highlighted by Hunter Goodman’s three-run homer and Ryan McMahon’s solo shot. This marked the third time Colorado has hit four homers in a single inning, and the first time they’ve done it on the road. By the end of the night, seven players had gone deep, including Thairo Estrada, Sam Hilliard, and Mickey Moniak.

Toglia’s performance was particularly noteworthy given his shaky start to the season. After leading the league in strikeouts, he was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque, where some key adjustments helped him find his groove again. Since his return, Toglia has looked like a completely different player. His two home runs on Tuesday marked the second multi-homer game of his career, making a strong statement after coming back to the majors.

Starter Antonio Senzatela earned his second win of the year, pitching five innings and allowing just one unearned run. Although he faced some challenges with runners on base, Senzatela managed to limit the damage, aided by a solid defense. The bullpen mostly held strong, with Jake Bird and Tyler Kinley keeping things in check. Anthony Molina did give up five runs late, allowing the Nationals to narrow the gap, but they never quite caught up.

With this win, the Rockies improved to 16-57, a small but significant step forward in a season that has often been tough. This victory also marked Washington's 10th consecutive loss. Colorado has now notched seven wins in June, just one shy of matching their total from April and May combined.

The Rockies hit an impressive 10 home runs in their last two games, setting a new franchise record for a two-game stretch and finally showing that long-awaited offensive spark. For Toglia, who has faced quite a challenging road back to form, it was truly a night to remember.