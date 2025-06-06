The Colorado Rockies have been at the bottom of Major League Baseball since the season began. If Warren Schaeffer's team continues at their current pace, the Rockies could break the Chicago White Sox's record for most losses in a season. Colorado completed their first season sweep of the season, but will be far from full strength against the New York Mets this season.

Ezequiel Tovar is back on the injured list again, leaving a hole at shortstop, according to MLB.com reporter Thomas Harding. Schaeffer will turn to Ryan Ritter to replace him in his MLB debut. The 24-year-old has big shoes to fill against one of the best teams in the league.

Tovar's second stint on the IL is thanks to an oblique injury he suffered in June 3. The young infielder has missed 32 of Colorado's 62 games so far this season because of a hip injury. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it could sideline him for around a month. Tovar had some bright moments throughout the first third of the season, but injuries have held him back.

Ritter will do what he can to help the Rockies survive without their starting shortstop. However, Schaeffer has no choice but to introduce him to the major leagues against Kodai Senga. The interim manager has been thrown another problem to solve after replacing Bud Black in the Rockies' dugout. Colorado's No. 12-ranked prospect will have his crack in the majors with the Rockies, and will try to make the most of it.

As bad as Colorado's offense has been this season, losing Tovar is a major blow. He was one of three starters on the team with a batting average north of .250. Without him in the lineup, things could get ugly for the Rockies in their home series against the Mets.

In a season where it is difficult to see anything good about the team, Ritter has a chance to bring the fanbase optimism. Until a timeline is given for Tovar's return, the prospect will play each game with the goal of impressing Schaeffer. There are open spots all over Colorado's roster as they searching for their future core.