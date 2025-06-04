Can you believe it? The Colorado Rockies have swept the Miami Marlins for their first sweep in 57 different series. The drought is finally over.

Alongside the Chicago White Sox, the Rockies have been one of the worst teams in professional sports over the last two seasons. It won't be getting better over the next few years either. However, sweeping an opponent is a great feeling, and nobody can take that away from the players.

Before the series started against the Marlins, a comparison tweet was made on X, showing that Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the World, had as many wins since May 2 as the Rockies did at three. Well, now that the Rockies swept the Marlins, they decided to respond humorously.

Of course, it is all in good fun. The PGA only plays Thursday-Sunday, but Scheffler is coming off his third win of the season at The Memorial. Scheffler doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. His burst onto the scene has put him in conversations with Tiger Woods on multiple occasions. He has three career Major wins, including two at The Masters. The next Major is next week, and it will be the U.S. Open. Scheffler will aim to win that for the first time in his career.

The Rockies are now 12-50. They will likely end the season with the most losses of all time, surpassing the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets at 120. Their schedule does not get any easier as they take on the Mets this weekend at Coors Field, who just swept them at Citi Field. That series is followed by meetings with the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves.

It was not too long ago that the Rockies lost at Coors Field to the San Diego Padres by the score of 21-0. Since then, they have had wins against the Padres, New York Yankees, and Arizona Diamondbacks. It doesn't come often, but the Rockies can score some runs with a young offense.