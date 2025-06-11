The Colorado Rockies do not have a lot going for them more than two months into the season. With one of Colorado's stars out with injury, the rumors surrounding their trade deadline plan have become even louder. General manager Bill Schmidt has his work cut out for him, but outside of veteran infielder Ryan McMahon, the conversation centers around their bullpen, specifically Tyler Kinley and their young star, Jake Bird.

Warren Schaeffer's team is 12-54 heading into Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Without their team at full strength, the Rockies' plans shift when it comes to who is on the trade block. However, Bird might not be on the trade block despite his great start. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Colorado is more inclined to keep their young reliever than trade him away this summer.

“Last year’s precedent showed the Rockies could net a significant return for Bird,” said Rosenthal. “But Colorado rarely demonstrates an interest in selling high on players with club control. League sources indicated the team’s stance is unlikely to change in the case of Bird. People briefed on the situation said the Rockies’ historically bad start isn’t expected to alter their way of handling the trade deadline, which typically has meant little activity for them.”

Schmidt has a young star in the making with Bird. The 29-year-old righty has a 1.41 ERA over 38.1 innings pitched so far this season. His dominance at Coors Field is rare for any Colorado reliever, and the team has him under contract for years to come. A reliever like Kinley, however, is a veteran on an expiring deal that could be dealt.

Ryan McMahon could be on his way out

McMahon is 30 years old and endured one of the worst starts of his career. Despite that, the veteran third baseman wants to stick with the Rockies through their struggles and help the team compete again. However, McMahon understands that Schmidt could move on form him with the team's best interests in mind moving forward.

“Maybe I’m a little old-school in this, but I signed my contract to be here,” McMahon said. “I’ve committed to them for those years. If we have a chance to win and stuff like that, I’d love to see it through. I also understand and know it’s a business. And winning is a lot more fun than losing, I can promise you that.”

The Rockies' losses have not discouraged the team or affected how they will approach the trade deadline. However, preparing for their future and contending in the National League is their top priority.