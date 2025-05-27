The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of a historically bad season. So bad in fact that the Rockies had the worst 50-game start in 130 years. On Monday, Colorado lost yet again, dropping to an almost unfathomable 9-45 on the season. But even franchises mired in historically miserable campaigns need to field a team. So the Rockies are working on signing a new free agent.

Colorado is reportedly finalizing a deal with former Braves infielder Orlando Arcia, per El Extrabase’s Daniel Alvarez-Montes on X. Arcia would be able to join the team as soon as a contract is signed.

The Braves released the former All-Star just a day ago after he cleared DFA waivers. It was assumed there would be interest in Arcia, an experienced and versatile middle infielder. But the Rockies appear to have taken him off the market quickly.

Orlando Arcia could be part of history with the 2025 Rockies

Arcia joined the Braves in 2021 and won the World Series with the team that season. He was named to his first All-Star game in 2023 when he slashed .264/.321/.420 with 17 home runs, 65 RBI, 66 runs scored and 1.7 bWAR. He would again hit 17 homers in 2024 but his overall stats dipped as he produced a .625 OPS in 157 games last season as the Braves shortstop.

This year Arcia struggled mightily at the plate, with just a .445 OPS and an OPS+ of 25 in 14 games. Once the Braves moved on, the Rockies swooped in and Arcia is about to experience some very poor baseball.

In 2024 the Chicago White Sox treated fans to an MLB-worst 121-loss season. But just a year later, the Rockies are on pace to obliterate the White Sox’s loss record. Using Colorado’s record after the first 50 games of the season, the team is on pace to go a mind boggling 26-136, which would easily be the worst finish in the modern era.

The Rockies attempted to pull themselves out of this tailspin of a season by firing manager Bud Black, who was in his ninth year with the organization. Since relieving Black of his duties, Colorado has gone 3-12, which actually is an improvement for this team.

Now 54 games into the 2025 season, the Rockies are already 24 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They're eight games behind the team with the second-worst record in baseball, the Chicago White Sox, who are 17-37 on the year.