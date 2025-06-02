The Colorado Rockies are on a generational run of being absolutely horrible. Not only are they in last place with a 9-50 record, but the team is also the first in MLB history to reach 50 losses before winning 10 games. This team is so bad that insider Jeff Passan called out the organization for its horrific season so far.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Passan, who is an MLB insider for ESPN, blasted the Rockies, claiming the team is not playing “real baseball” and that Colorado is a decade behind the rest of the league.

“I just look at what's going on in Colorado right now, and it just makes me sad,” said Passan. “You talk with the executives around baseball guys, and they look at the Colorado Rockies job as being something that they would like to do when they're in their frisky age of executive-dom. Like, when they can go in there, and just try and run experiments. Because it's like you're playing on the moon when you're in Colorado… It's not like real baseball.”

The Rockies are so bad that even the Chicago White Sox, who are in second-to-last place, have nine more wins. Additionally, Chicago made history last season after finishing with a 41-121 record, which is the worst record in league history. Colorado is seemingly on pace to be even worse than that this season.

At the very least, as Passan points out, the club is still managing to get fans to attend games. That's something the Athletics struggled to do in Oakland before moving to Sacramento, waiting for their new stadium in Las Vegas to be built.

The Rockies will have a chance to earn their 10th win of the season on Monday when they face off against the Miami Marlins in Miami. It's the first contest of a three-game series. German Marquez is expected to start on the mound for Colorado.