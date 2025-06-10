The Colorado Rockies are one of those rare sports teams where you just know they are many years from success. Oddly enough, Major League Baseball has a handful of them between the Rockies, Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and the Athletics.

Baseball is a difficult sport. You fail more often than not, and turning a franchise around is not easy when it takes years and years of progress and development. The Rockies were a good team about a decade ago, but after trading away Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story, the team started losing, and now it is even worse, with little to no veterans on the team. The Rockies have never won the NL West Division, and have one World Series appearance in 2007, but were swept by the Boston Red Sox in four games.

Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story were recently asked to give their thoughts on the historically bad start to the season for the Rockies.

Arenado spent eight seasons with the Rockies and established himself as one of the best defensive third basemen of all time. He was a five-time All-Star, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, and a four-time Silver Slugger with Colorado.

“The only way you get out of this, my opinion, is you have to really start over,” Arenado said about the Rockies franchise, “Trade guys that have value and deal with the restart. But I don’t know if that’s what (owner Dick) Monfort wants to do. That’s not really what they like to do.”

He isn't wrong. The ownership and management do not seem to be in any hurry to rebuild. They continue to put a bad product on the field. You would think losing 21-0 at home to a divisional opponent would be enough, but apparently that is not the case.

Story then commented as well, but didn't have much to say. He spent six years with the Rockies and broke onto the scene as one of the best power-hitting shortstops in the league.

“You want to see them do well, and it’s tough to see, how it’s going right now,” said Story. “Yeah, it’s hard. Don’t necessarily want to speak on anything further than that.”

It isn't easy to talk about something that is going so negatively. I'm sure he would prefer to see the Rockies compete hard; we all do. However, until this franchise starts to make serious moves for the future then we likely won't see them turn it around any time soon.

It is simply not good for baseball.