Things just keep getting worse for the lowly Colorado Rockies. The Rockies established themselves as possibly the worst team in baseball history on Sunday, during yet another loss. Colorado has now played more games in a season than any team in Major League Baseball history without getting a 10th win, per USA Today.

The club set this record of futility on Sunday by losing to the New York Mets, 5-3. The Rockies led after three innings, but couldn't hold on to win.

Colorado has now played 59 games this year, with wins in just nine of them. Only four other teams have played at least 55 games before getting a 10th win, per the outlet. They are: the 1895 Louisville Colonels, the 1904 Washington Senators, the 1886 Washington Nationals, and the 1899 Cleveland Spiders.

All four of those teams picked up a 10th win by their 59th game. But not the Rockies, who are now 9-50 on the season.

The Rockies could set the MLB season record for losses this year

The futility of the Rockies this season is quite remarkable. Colorado is on track to lose more than 130 games, which would be a MLB record. Just last season, the Chicago White Sox lost 121.

The Rockies fired manager Bud Black in the midst of this nightmarish season. Colorado's interim manager is former third-base coach Warren Schaeffer, who also may not last the entire season.

It doesn't help the club that they play in the National League West, with some of the best teams in baseball this season. Colorado currently trails the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in that division by 27.5 games. The lowly Rockies have won just three games so far this season away from Coors Field.

Colorado's struggles are due in part to their offense. The team is dead last in MLB this year in batting average, runs batted in, and hits, per MLB stats.

Colorado gets their next chance to finally pick up a 10th win on Monday. The Rockies play the Miami Marlins.