The Colorado Rockies made a major free agency splash when they signed Kris Bryant prior to the 2022 season. Just two years later, Bryant is re-thinking his Rockies decision.
When Bryant signed, he thought Colorado had a bevvy of prospects who would soon make the Rockies contenders. And yet, Bryant hasn't come close to sniffing the postseason since his signing. As he enters his third season with the team, Bryant admits there were some flaws in his free agency reasoning, via Sam Blum of The Athletic.
“It's like, ‘Oh shoot, I need to get there,” Bryant said. “There were other teams interested, but I didn't want to wait around. It was a completely different situation for a lot of free agents at the time. I guess I didn't do as much research into the prospects as I should.”
Since signing Bryant, Colorado has gone 127-197, finishing last in the NL West both campaigns. Bryant has been unable to make the impact he hoped for, as injuries have limited him to just 122 games.
However, the pieces around him haven't flourished as Bryant was looking for. Of the team's top 10 prospects in 2021, via MLB Pipeline, two are no longer with the organization while only Brenton Doyle and Elehuris Montero are expected to make the team.
Kris Bryant is under team control through the 2029 season. However, the Rockies will need much more than the former MVP to get back into contention. As he looks to have a healthy season in 2024, Bryant is also hoping the Rockies soon add some talent around him.