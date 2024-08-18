Former Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton was commemorated at Coors Field for his Baseball Hall of Fame induction which prompted his former University of Tennessee football teammate and Denver Broncos great Peyton Manning to celebrate Saturday. Manning would give a speech to talk about his close relationship with Helton as Rockies fans cherished the countless memories made on the baseball field.

Funny enough, Helton was the starting quarterback for the Volunteers in front of Manning at one point, but as some may have predicted, that did not last long. Still, Manning said that Helton “was one of the toughest athletes I had ever seen” and he was always a “baseball guy” according to Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan.

“He was the only football player I’ve ever known who would carry a can of Skoal in his football pants during practice. And he was also one of the toughest athletes I had ever seen,” Manning said of Helton.

“Though we were both recruited as quarterbacks, Todd was always a baseball guy,” Manning continued about the fellow Colorado sports icon. “You and I have come a long way since being 18 or 19 years old at the University of Tennessee.”

Peyton Manning on the authenticity of Rockies great Todd Helton

Helton was no doubt special to the Rockies franchise as he played baseball for them from 1997 all the way to 2013 recording total numbers of 369 home runs, 1,406 RBIs, and hitting a career .316 batting average. However, rather than talk about his baseball excellence, Manning talked about the authenticity of Helton.

“Now, I’ve witnessed a lot of kindness in the world. But Todd’s was real, timely and focused on me when I needed it most,” Manning said. “With those selfless acts, Todd gave a masterclass in authentic kindness at its best, and I am forever grateful.”

“I can confidently speak for Todd’s former teammates that we all knew he would do anything for us — and we would all do the same for him,” Manning continued. “Todd Helton is the prime example of exemplary athletic skill co-mingled with humanity.”

Manning would also reference how some people think that playing in Colorado would be a hassle because of the altitude change and everything else, but emphasized how Helton saw it more as “his home.” Helton would obviously speak about his Hall of Fame induction and dedicated it to fans of the Rockies according to ESPN.

“I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt I stayed in the right place, on the right team and in the right city for my whole career — 17 years,” Helton said in a video. “Seventeen is a special number for me and I dedicate it to you Rockies fans. When I think about 17, I will be thinking of you, this field and every second I spent in a Rockies uniform.”