The Colorado Rockies are reportedly finalizing a one-year contract with utility player Kyle Farmer, who was recently let go by the Minnesota Twins. The news, shared by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, has not yet been officially announced by the team.

The Minnesota Twins not picking up Kyle Farmer's contract

Infielder Kyle Farmer and outfielder Manuel Margot officially entered free agency on Friday after the Minnesota Twins opted not to exercise their 2025 contract options.

Instead of receiving a $6.25 million salary for next season under a mutual option, Kyle Farmer will collect a $250,000 buyout, finalizing a one-year deal that guaranteed him $6.3 million.

Throughout his eight-year MLB career, Kyle Farmer has proven to be a reliable utility player. While he may not excel in any one area, he has consistently been an above-average hitter against left-handed pitchers and offers defensive versatility across nearly every infield position.

At 34, Kyle Farmer posted a career-low batting average of .214, adding five home runs and 25 RBIs over 107 games. He showcased his versatility by playing second base, shortstop, third base, one game at first, and even pitching in three mop-up appearances. His season was interrupted by a strained right shoulder, which kept him out from July 10 to August 9.

Last season with the Twins, Farmer hit .262 with a .751 OPS in 118 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. In contrast, his performance against right-handers saw a significant drop, with a .167 batting average and a .545 OPS. Throughout his career, Farmer has excelled against lefties, boasting an .812 OPS—163 points higher than his career mark against right-handers.

Farmer's versatility on the field

Over his eight-season career, Farmer has posted a .250 batting average with 55 home runs and 254 RBIs. He has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017-18), Cincinnati Reds (2019-22), and Minnesota Twins (2023-24). The Twins acquired him in November 2022 in a trade for right-hander Casey Legumina.

Farmer has consistently showcased his defensive versatility, playing at least ten games at second base, third base, and shortstop in each of his two years with Minnesota. While he has yet to take the field in center, right, or behind the plate, he has proven dependable in any role, earning four outs above average last season and 16 OAA throughout his MLB tenure.

Kyle Farmer primarily played a backup role in 2024, behind Carlos Correa, and finished the season with a .214/.293/.353 slash line, hitting five home runs and driving in 25 RBIs across 242 plate appearances in 107 games. With the Rockies, he is expected to fill a similar role, backing up 23-year-old Ezequiel Tovar.

The Rockies also made several moves leading up to Friday's non-tender deadline, opting not to offer contracts to pitcher Cal Quantrill and infielder Brendan Rodgers. In this context, Farmer could serve as a solid replacement for Rodgers.