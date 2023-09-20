The Colorado Rockies are trying to avoid being swept as they visit the San Diego Padres Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rockies have lost the first two games of this series, and eight of the 12 games played against the Padres this season. In those 12 games, Colorado is batting .234 with 15 home runs, and 48 runs scored. Ryan McMahon has 13 hits, six runs scored, four home runs, and nine RBI to lead the team. Nolan Jones is second on the team with three home runs, and six runs scored in the 12 games played. On the mound, the Rockies have a 5.28 ERA, 1.49 ERA, and 7.1 K/9. Four of their 12 starts have been quality.

The Padres are batting .273 with 21 home runs, and 65 runs scored against the Rockies in the 12 games played. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with 19 hits, including six doubles, and three home runs. He has also scored 12 runs, and driven in seven. Juan Soto has 13 hits, three home runs, and he leads the team with 11 RBI in the 12 games. On the mound, the Padres have a 3.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 11.1 K/9. In their latest game, Blake Snell threw seven hitless innings with 10 strikeouts.

Chase Anderson will be the starting pitcher for the Rockies. Seth Lugo will take the mound for the Padres.

Here are the Rockies-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+108)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-130)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Padres

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Chase Anderson has been inconsistent this season. He has a few good games, and a few bad games. However, he is coming off his best start of the season. He went seven hitless innings against the San Francisco Giants, and he struck out seven in the game. Anderson has the ability to throw the ball well in the game, and he should be able to do so again in this one. If Anderson can go just five or six strong, the Rockies will find a way to cover the spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Seth Lugo has made two starts against the Rockies this season. Both of them have been great. In total, Lugo has thrown 14 innings, allowed nine hits, struck out 16, and he has a 1.93 ERA. Lugo has thrown the ball extremely well against the Rockies this season, and that should not change in this game. The Rockies are not a strong offensive team, and they have been bad as of late. Lugo should be able to go right at them, work the zone, and shut them down to help the Padres cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

I am not so sure this game will be close. I fully expect the Padres to complete the sweep with ease in this game. Seth Lugo has dominated the Rockies this season, and that will not change in this game. Anderson has just not been consistent enough. I am taking the Padres to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-130), Over 8.5 (-114)