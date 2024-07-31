It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies-Angels.

One thing we constantly say in these ClutchPoints baseball betting articles is to not bet on bad teams most of the time. There are always exceptions, but as a general rule, there's a reason games between bad teams offer such enticing moneyline and spread prices: The level of reliability attached to both teams is very low. Correctly picking the winner of a Rockies-Angels game will get you that better return if you win, but the ability to win is what's always in question. On Tuesday night's MLB card, betting on Corbin Burnes and the Orioles minus-1.5 runs at home against the Blue Jays was a reliable bet with an expectation of winning. Betting on Ryne Nelson and the Diamondbacks -1.5 against Patrick Corbin and the Nationals was a reliable bet. We hope you made those plays and did not lose money on Rockies-Angels … because we did say that you could cast aside the “don't bet on bad teams” advice we normally give. We thought Cal Quantrill was a substantially better pitcher than Griffin Canning, and we went with the Rockies on the money line.

It started well, but it did not end well.

The Rockies hammered Canning for six early runs and built a 6-2 lead, but Quantrill — who was solid in the first half of the season — has regressed as the year has moved along. He got pounded for seven runs, as the Halos came from behind and won 10-7. It was a reminder that when two bad teams play, the best play is often to go to a total and not a side. The over, not the Rockies, was the play to make on Tuesday. Yes, it's after the fact, but lesson learned.

Rockies-Angels Projected Starters

Kyle Freeland vs. Davis Daniel

Kyle Freeland (2-4) has a 6.23 ERA. He hasn't pitched a whole lot this season, but if he was trying to round into form last Friday in San Francisco, his attempt failed. Freeland got hammered in a blowout loss. If you look at his cumulative stats in 2024, you can see that Freeland gives up tons of hits on the road. He is giving up nearly two hits for every inning pitched. That's crazy.

Last Start: Friday, July 26 versus the San Francisco Giants: 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 28 IP, 49 H, 31 R, 7 HR, 10 BB, 27 K

Davis Daniel (1-2) has a 5.82 ERA. He has made just three starts this season, and his last one was three weeks ago. It's hard to know what to expect, but the early numbers from his small sample size aren't convincing to say the least.

Last Start: July 8 versus the Texas Rangers: 3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: 2 starts, 11 2/3 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 11 K

Here are the Rockies-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Angels Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +124

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rockies vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Rockies) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are sending out yet another pitcher with an ERA over five runs. Colorado scored seven on Tuesday. If it scores seven in this game, it should win — we think. Maybe.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Halos came back from a six-run deficit on Sunday and won. They came back from a four-run deficit on Tuesday and won. They're fighting hard for manager Ron Washington. Oh, and Kyle Freeland is getting absolutely crushed on the road this season.

Final Rockies-Angels Prediction & Pick

We're not going to bet on a side. This game screams for the total, sitting there at just 8.5. Good bets can lose, but over 8.5 runs with these starting pitchers, one night after these two teams created 17 total runs, seems almost too good to be true. Almost.

Final Rockies-Angels Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5