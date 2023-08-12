The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers look a lot more like themselves these days. A team which sputtered out of the gate, losing five of eight games head-to-head against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and was just 39-33 through 72 games — a pace to win fewer than 90 games, which is unheard of for this franchise over the past several years — has righted the ship. The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 11 games to rise to 69-46 for the season. They have a good chance of finishing the season 30 games over .500 (96-66), which is the expected regular-season standard in Dodgertown. They have opened up a 7.5-game lead in the National League West over the second-place San Francisco Giants. That is easily the second-largest division lead in baseball behind the Atlanta Braves' 9.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

The Dodgers are at their best when Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are performing well. They have been excellent in recent weeks, and that's the cornerstone of this surge. However, Dodger pitching has improved as well. Los Angeles won two straight games earlier this week in which it scored only two runs. That would have been unthinkable a month ago. The Dodgers won 2-0 against the Diamondbacks and 2-1 versus the Rockies on consecutive nights. Then L.A. beat Colorado on Friday night, 6-1, with newly-acquired starter Lance Lynn tossing a gem. He has been strong since coming over from the Chicago White Sox. It's all coming together for the Dodgers, who are on course to return to the National League Division Series.

Here are the Rockies-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+114)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-137)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Dodgers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are sending Tony Gonsolin to the mound. The veteran has been a very good pitcher in recent years, but this year he hasn't been his normal self. On the other side of recovery from an injury, Gonsolin has lacked bite on his pitches and the ability to get on top of hitters the way he used to. He was, in his relatively brief prime, able to pitch at least six innings without giving up more than two runs. Now, Gonsolin usually runs into one big inning in many of his starts. He will get tagged a few times and allow at least three runs to score.

Dodger pitching has been hit harder this year, starters and bullpen, than in the past. Colorado should be able to score against a pitcher who is operating well below the height of his powers.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The Rockies don't. Start there. Betts and Freeman are both electric offensive players who also deliver reliable defense. They both run the bases well. They are true five-tool players: They run, they throw, they catch, they hit, and they hit for power. The Atlanta Braves have more depth than the Dodgers, but Betts and Freeman are as good a two-man combination as any in baseball. They should be able to mash Colorado pitching and set a tone for this game. The Dodgers, who are on a roll right now, don't figure to be slowed down by the Rockies.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are a good team, playing well, but Tony Gonsolin usually gives up several runs in his starts. The play to make here is the over, which you can get for plus money. The Dodgers should score at least six, and the Rockies figure to score at least four on Gonsolin and the Dodger bullpen.

Final Rockies-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5