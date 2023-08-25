The Colorado Rockies head to visit the Baltimore Orioles in interleague play. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Rockies come into the game losing four straight games and being swept by the Rays. Overall, the Rockies have struggled as of late. They have lost 111 of their last 14 games and struggled in the pitching department. They are now 48-79 on the season. That places them 30.5 games out of first and 12.5 games behind the fourth palce Padres. They own the worst record in the National League and are 7.5 games behind the Cardinals in that regard.

Meanwhile, the Orioles have the second-best record in the majors, and the best in the American League. They are 79-48 on the season and have a two-game lead in the division over the Rays. Still, the Rays have a six-game lead for the last Wild Card spot. The Orioles just took two of three from the Blue Jays and have won five of their last six games overall. They seem to be almost a lock to make the playoffs now and will be looking to get closer to clinching in this series.

Here are the Rockies-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Orioles Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Orioles

TV: ATTR/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: ET/PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are giving up way too many runs as of late. In the last four games, they have given up 33 runs, losing all four games. On the year, the Rockies are 29th in ERA, 29th in WHIP, and 20th in opponent batting average. They sent Kyle Freeland to the mound today for the start. He is 5-13 on the season with a 5.02 ERA. This month has been rough for him. In four starts he has given up three or more runs in each of them. He has pitched 22 innings, giving up 15 runs. That is good for a 6.14 ERA. Meanwhile, he is 1-2 in those starts, but the Rockies are 2-2 overall in the starts.

At the plate this year, the Rockies are 20th in runs scored, 15th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. They have some bats coming into this game hot, starting with Elias Diaz. In the last week, he is hitting .474 with two home runs. That has led to him driving in eight runs in the last week while scoring three times. He has even shown a little speed, stealing a base. Nolan Jone is also hot. He has a double, a triple, and a home run in the last week while hitting .348 with a .423 on-base percentage. He has seven RBIs in the last week while scoring six times.

Elehuris Montero is hitting .375 in the last week with two doubles and a triple. He has six RBIs in the last week but has scored just twice. Finally, Charlie Blackmon is hitting well. He has scored eight times in the last week, aided by his .333 batting average and .448 on-base percentage. Blackmond has hit two home runs, a double, and a triple, leading to four RBIs in the last week. Overall, the Rockies are doing a good job getting on base as of late. They have reached base at a .361 clip in the last six games while scoring 42 runs.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are getting a great combination of both pitching and hitting. They have scored 43 runs in the last six games while giving up just 14. In the year they are 12th in the majors in team ERA while sitting 13th in WHIP and 13th in opponent batting average. It will be Cole Irvin on the mound today for the Orioles. He is 1-3 this year with a 4.66 ERA. He has been used both out of the bullpen and as a starter this month. On the month he has pitched 14 innings and given up just one run, good for a .64 ERA. In his two starts, both recently, he has gone a combined ten innings, giving up just one hit. the one hit was a solo home run, but still, he has been fantastic.

At the plate, the Orioles are eighth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 12th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Anthony Santander leads the team in home runs and RBIs this year. This month he is hitting just .226 with a .300 on-base percentage, but still, he has six home runs and 11 RBIs this month. He has also hit a double and scored eight times. Gunnar Henderson is also coming into this game hot. In the last week, he is hitting .393 with three doubles, a triple, and two home runes. That had led to him driving in six runs. Henderson has also stolen a bade and scored eight times.

Ryan Mountcastle is also being productive. He is hitting just .250 in the last week but has a .357 on-base percentage. In the last week, he has just one extra-base hit, which is a home run, but he has driven in six runs and scored five times. Adley Rustschman is also scoring a lot of runs. He has scored seven times in the last week while hitting .440. The impressive part has been his on-base percentage. He has an OBP of .517 in the last week, while he has hit two doubles and driven in three runs.

Final Rockies-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This is a match-up of one of the best teams in the majors against one of the worst. The Orioles have the better offense, and while the Rockies are hitting better as of late, the Orioles are hitting even better than them. In the pitching match-up, while Cole Irvin is not a big-time starter, he does give the Orioles the pitching edge. With how the Orioles have been playing lately, it will not stop today. Take them to cover in this one.

Final Rockies-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+100)