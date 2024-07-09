The Rockies make the trip to Cincinnati to face the Reds! Both of these two teams have struggled this season, with the Rockies as one of the worst teams in the MLB. The Reds have had issues with consistency this season. The Rockies are playing well, while the Reds are spiraling. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies-Reds prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Rockies-Reds Projected Starters

Cal Quantrill vs. Frankie Montas

Cal Quantrill (6-6) with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up two runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts in a Rockies win.

2024 Road Splits: (4-3) 3.58 ERA

Frankie Montas (4-6) with a 4.19 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up two runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in a Reds win.

2024 Home Splits: (1-4) 4.14 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Reds Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +132

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 8.5 (-124)

Under: 8.5 (+102)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Reds

Time: 7:10 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are one of the worst teams in the MLB this season. They are 32-58 this season and just lost a game that broke a three-game winning streak before this. Their bats rank in the middle of the pack, but they have the worst pitching staff in the MLB by a wide margin. Brendan Rodgers, Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar, Brenton Doyle, and Elias Diaz have all been solid for the Rockies behind the plate. Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber have been okay at best for a unit that has been horrible this season. The Rockies' offense has been average at best, but their pitching has been terrible and that is why they have struggled so much this year.

The Rockies are starting Cal Quantrill on the mound. He has a 6-6 record, a 3.77 ERA, and a 1.33 WHIP. He has allowed 42 runs on 95 hits with 38 walks and 74 strikeouts through 100.1 innings. The Rockies are 9-9 in his 18 starts this season. Quantrill has been one of the only bright spots in the worst pitching staff in the MLB. He gets a good matchup against the Rockies and their offense behind the plate.

The Rockies' offense has been a bright spot. They are 14th in team batting average at .244 after finishing last season with a .249 average. The offense is led by Ryan McMahon, Brendan Rodgers, and Ezequiel Tovar. McMahon leads the way in home runs at 14, in RBI at 45, and in OBP at .347. Then, Rodgers leads in batting average at .285 and Tovar leads in total hits at 97. They get an interesting matchup against Frankie Montas on the mound because he has struggled to find any consistency on the mound.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds have struggled to find consistency and have a 42-48 record. They have also lost three straight leading into this matchup. Cincinnati has struggled to get going behind the plate, ranking near the bottom of the MLB. Their pitching has been red-hot and is just outside the top 10 of the MLB. Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz, Will Benson, Jeimer Candelario, and Jake Fraley have been standouts in a struggling offense this season. Andrew Abbott, Hunter Greene, and Nick Lodolo have all been at varying levels of good for Cincinnati on the mound. The Reds have had their fair share of struggles this season, and can't find any consistency.

The Reds are starting Frankie Montas on the mound where he has a 4-6 record, a 4.19 ERA, and a 1.32 WHIP. Through 77.1 innings, he has allowed 40 runs on 69 hits with 33 walks and 62 strikeouts up to this point in the season. In his 16 starts, the Reds are 5-11 this season. Montas has struggled on the mound this season to find any consistency. This is an interesting matchup for him because the Rockies' offense has been solid overall.

The Reds have struggled behind the plate this season. They are ranked 27th in batting average at .225 after they finished with a .249 batting average just one season ago. Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, and Spencer Steer lead in most batting categories. India leads in batting average at .273 and in OBP at .375. De la Cruz leads in home runs at 15 and in total hits at 83. Finally, Steer leads in RBI at 57. They get a difficult matchup against Cal Quantrill on the mound for the Rockies who has been the biggest bright spot on the mound for an awful pitching staff.

Final Rockies-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Rockies are playing better than the Reds with the Reds spiraling leading into this series. The Rockies have a better offense than the Reds and they have the pitching advantage with Quantrill over Montas. All the momentum is with the Rockies, so expect them to cover and win this game on the road in Cincinnati.

Final Rockies-Reds Prediction & Pick: Rockies +1.5 (-166)