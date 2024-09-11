ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to continue our coverage of Wednesday's MLB slate as we bring you our betting prediction and pick for this upcoming interleague series. The Colorado Rockies will face the Detroit Tigers for the second game of their current three-game meeting. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Tigers prediction and pick.

Rockies-Tigers Projected Starters

Austin Gomber (LHP) vs. Casey Mize (RHP)

Austin Gomber (5-10) with a 4.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 108 K, 152.0 IP

Last Start: 9/5 @ ATL (W) – 8.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-7) with a 4.55 ERA, 69 K, 89.0 IP

Casey Mize (2-6) with a 4.30 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 K, 92.0 IP

Last Start: 9/5 @ SD (W) – 5.1 IP, 3 ER, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: (0-3) with a 3.67 ERA, .267 OBA, 35 K, 49.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Tigers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +152

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+, Bally Sports Detroit, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Rockies are currently last in the National League West by a 32-game margin. Holding the second worst record in baseball, they've officially been eliminated from Postseason contention and will have to work towards rebuilding this roster. It was a season riddled with injuries to key acquisitions like Kris Bryant and pitcher Cal Quantrill, so the Rockies really never had a shot to showcase their full capabilities during the season. They surprisingly ranked in the middle of the MLB in terms of scoring runs and homers in their hitter-friendly ballpark, but the pitching efforts have not been up to par as they've allowed 819 runs this season, which ranks most in all of the majors. They'll be hoping to keep this Tigers' lineup in check as they try to limit the damage done on the scoreboard.

Austin Gomber will get the start here for Colorado and he's been their go-to guy in situations where Quantrill has been on the IL. He'll be making his twenty-eighth start following a win in his most recent outing against the top-contender Atlanta Braves. After giving up an early run in the first inning, Gomber managed seven scoreless innings after that and completely shut down the Braves' lineup with his consistent pitching. If his team can produce something from the plate, he's been their best option in finding wins on the road and limiting runs scored against them.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Detroit Tigers are currently fourth in the American League Central and trail the lead by a margin of nine games. They're sitting just outside of the AL Wild Card race as they're currently tied with the Red Sox at three games back of the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers have seen a surge through the last few weeks, winning 13 of their last 20 games. Their pitching has been on point and it's been aided by their bats, which showed up most recently during their 9-1 win over the Oakland Athletics. They have a great opportunity to steal some more wins in what will be their only meeting against the Rockies this season. The Tigers have typically capitalized against lower-ranked teams like this, so expect another strong and determined showing as they try to chase down this Wild Card slot.

The Tigers will send Casey Mize to make his nineteenth start of the season. This will be just his third start following a nagging injury and stint on the IL, but he was solid in his last start against the Padres as his team showed discipline from the plate and added five runs to their total. Mize has now given up at least three runs in both of his outings since returning from IL, so don't be surprised if we see a similar story here as he still works out some kinks to his game. Nevertheless, the bats will be working in the Tigers' favor and they're happy to be playing behind 35-34 record at home.

Final Rockies-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Colorado Rockies are playing this final stretch of games for pride and they'll be happy to see Austin Gomber have another opportunity to build upon his recently strong showings. Still, the Detroit Tigers are firmly in the AL Wild Card hunt and a three-game series against one of the worst teams in the MLB should bring rise to them playing for this sweep.

While the Rockies will have a slight pitching advantage during this matchup, we have to side with the Detroit Tigers to grab the win in this second series game. Expect both teams to be aggressive from the plate early, but it will be the Tigers' ability on the base paths that opens this game up and seals them the win.

Final Rockies-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers ML (-180)