Jonathan Cannon takes to the mound for the Chicago White Sox as they host the Colorado Rockies. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-White Sox prediction and pick.

Rockies-White Sox Projected Starters

Cal Quantrill vs. Jonathan Cannon

Cal Qualtrill (6-5) with a 3.50 ERA and 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Quantrill went six innings last time out, giving up seven hits, a walk, and a home run. The Nationals would score three runs, but Quatrill would get the no-decision as the Rockies won 8-7

2024 Road Splits: Quantrill has made nine road starts this year, going 4-2 with a 3.06 ERA and an opponent batting average of .244.

Jonathan Cannon (1-2) with a 4.59 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

Last Start: Cannon went just one inning in his previous start, giving up seven hits with two home runs. Eight runs would score with five earned as he took the loss to the Tigers.

2024 Home Splits: Cannona has made four appearances at home and three Starts. He is 1-0 with a save and a 2.08 ERA. He also has an opponent batting average of .247.

MLB Odds: Rockies-White Sox Odds

Colorado Rockies: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -116

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Rockies vs. White Sox

Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT

TV: COLR/NBCSCH

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies are 18th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 11th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging. Ryan McMahon has been the leader this year. He is hitting .277 on the year with a .353 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs with 42 RBIs while scoring 42 times this year. Meanwhile, Ezequiel Tovar is hitting well this year. He is hitting .287 this year with a .317 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and 42 runs scored. Brenton Doyle is scoring well this year. He is hitting .258 on the year with a .322 on-base percentage. He has 14 doubles, two triples, and six home runs, leading to 25 RBIs. Doyle has also stolen 18 bases and scored 44 times.

Brendan Rogers has led the team over the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs and a run scored. Ryan McMahon has also been great in the last week. He is hitting .316 over the last week with a home run and two RBIs. He has also scored twice. Hunter Goodman has slugged well in the last week. He is hitting .250 in the last week with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox are 30th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 30th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging. Andrew Vaughn leads the way for the White Sox. He is hitting .234 on the year with 14 doubles and nine home runs. That gives him 35 RBIs and 26 runs scored. Paul DeJong has also been solid this year. He is hitting .232 on the year with 14 home runs and 30 RBIs. Further, he has scored 30 times this year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Gavin Sheets. Sheets is hitting .243 on the year with seven home runs and 28 RBIS. He has scored 22 times this season as well.

Nicky Lopez has been hitting well in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week while driving in three runs. Luis Robert Jr. has also hit well, hitting .227 with a home run RBI and three runs scored. The hottest bat on the team is Gavin Sheets. He is hitting .400, but does not have an RBI and scored just once in the last week. Overall, the White Sox have just 12 RBIs in the last seven games, while hitting just .196. They have struck out 58 times while having just 56 hits and walks combined.

Current members of the White Sox have 81 career at-bats against Cal Quantrill. They are hitting .296 against him. Luis Robert has been solid, going four for 11 with a double. Nicky Lopez has also had some solid success against Qualtrill. He is five for 16 with two doubles and two RBIs. Andrew Benintendi also has hit well, going six for 17 with a home run, a walk, and three RBIs.

Final Rockies-White Sox Prediction & Pick

While the Rockies offense is not good, it is much better than the White Sox. Not only do the White Sox have a bad offense, they are struggling right now. Cal Quantrill has not been great this year, but he is also the better pitcher in this matchup. Take the Rockies to win.

Final Mets-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rockies ML (-116)