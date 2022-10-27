Rocksteady co-founders Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker are leaving

Rocksteady Studio’s co-founders, Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker are leaving the studio at the end of the year. Keep reading to learn more about it.

A message from Jamie & Sefton “We wanted you, the Rocksteady fans, to hear it first; we have decided to leave Rocksteady… From the day we founded the company all the way to today, Rocksteady has been our life & soul.”https://t.co/3ZRs1NMom2 pic.twitter.com/98I6YOgZrY — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) October 26, 2022

In a letter on the Rocksteady website, President of WB Games David Haddad announced Sefton Hill and Jamie Walker’s departure. In the letter, Haddad said that the two “decided to leave Rocksteady at the end of 2022 and will begin a new adventure in gaming”. This is after mentioning that work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is nearly finished. Haddad continued, saying that they “have the utmost respect and gratitude for Jamie and Sefton and wish them all the best in their new endeavor”. He also mentioned that they are looking forward to what the two will do next.

After announcing their departure, Haddad then proceeded to announce the two people taking the roles of Studio Director and Studio Product Director. Nathan Burlow, Rocksteady’s Director of Production and original founding member will take the role of Studio Director. The role of Studio Product Director, on the other hand, will fall to Darius Sadeghian. Haddad calls the two “extremely talented executives” who are “passionate about continuing the high-quality game development of Rocksteady.”

Hill and Walker also had something to say about the departure. They mentioned that their decision to leave was “emotional to say the least.” They called Rocksteady their “life and soul”, and also mentioned how proud they were of the team. Urban Chaos, the Arkham Series, and Suicide Squad were specifically mentioned in the letter. The two also mentioned how important the fans were as a “special ingredient”. The excitement and support the fans gave the company throughout the years served as motivation for them. They called fans the “extended Rocksteady team”, and thanked them for 18 years of support.

Hill and Walker end their part of the letter by saying that it was “time to hand over the reins”, and that it is time for them to “start a new adventure together in games.” Burrow and Sadeghian also thanked Hill and Walker for the work they did while in Rocksteady, and for all the memories they experienced together. While we do not know what the two have in store for the future, we wish them all the best.

