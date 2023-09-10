Coco Gauff's US Open win over Aryna Sabalenka drew massive praise from tennis legend Roger Federer.

Gauff, 19, won her first-ever Grand Slam at the US Open final on Saturday following an impressive 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback win over the red-hot Sabalenka.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As a result, she became the youngest American to become a US Open champion since Serena Williams achieved the feat at 17 back in 1999. She also became just the fourth American teenager to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open era, joining the likes of the aforementioned Williams, Chris Evert and Tracy Austin.

Gauff has since received praise from a number of public figures, celebrities and sports icons, but few will be as special as getting plaudits from 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer.

The now-retired Swiss legend took to Twitter to congratulate her with a picture of himself and a younger Gauff.

“Inspirational win @CocoGauff 🎉,” Federer tweeted. “Been watching your 🎾 and following you for years. It’s great to see so much hard work and passion being rewarded. You shine brighter than ever 🌟 #TEAM8”

The Atlanta native's prior best performance at a major was when she reached the final of the 2022 French Open.

But with her win at Flushing Meadows, she now not only broke her duck, but will rise to a career-high World No. 3 in the WTA rankings with 6,165 points. The next goals for Gauff will undoubtedly be winning further Grand Slams and becoming World No. 1.

Sabalenka will be the new No. 1 once the rankings update on Monday.