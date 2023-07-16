The Atlanta Braves found themselves in first place at the 2023 MLB All-Star break. The team has shown little sign of slowing as the second half of the season has gotten underway.

The Braves recently got discouraging injury updates on two key relievers. With the trade deadline looming, the Braves have been linked to a dominating reliever from the KC Royals.

Recently, it was revealed by statisticians that the team is inching closer to baseball immortality. Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves are closing in on breaking a surprising record set by Aaron Judge, Brett Gardner and the 2019 New York Yankees.

Matt Olson leads the Braves in home runs with 30, while Acuna Jr. is doing his best to inspire his power-hitting teammate to bigger and better things.

The Braves have hit a HR in 28 straight games, the 2nd-longest streak in MLB history (2019 Yankees, 31 straight). pic.twitter.com/ZnraWAaaUs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 16, 2023

Acuna Jr. had two home runs during Saturday night's game against the White Sox. He took Lance Lynn deep in the third inning with one runner on base, and then hit his second home run of the night against Kendall Graveman, a solo shot, in the ninth.

Ronald Acuña Jr. brings the @Braves within one in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/kaqAfyXAYO — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2023

The Braves lost 6-5 to the White Sox on Saturday night in a disappointing loss to their opponents, who currently find themselves in fourth place in a weak American League Central.

The @WhiteSox turn the double play and hand Atlanta its first home loss since June 11th. 😮 (MLB x @CoronaUSA) pic.twitter.com/roIF7Q259b — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2023

It was an unwelcome setback for a Braves team that had won 13 of its last 15 games heading into Saturday's action.

As the season continues to unfold, Acuna Jr. and the Braves have found themselves chasing not just their fifth World Series title, but also a historical mark that only Judge and the 2019 Yankees can match.