While Ronda Rousey is done with WWE for the time being, it appears the former UFC champion isn't done with wrestling after making her independent debut and is teasing more may be in the works.

Rousey was in attendance at the Los Angeles-based Lucha VaVOOM to watch her friend and fellow horsewoman Marina Shafir wrestle fellow AEW star Taya Valkyrie, with Brian Kendrick in the latter's corner. A post-match confrontation quickly escalated, leading to Shafir and Rousey challenging Valkyrie and Kendrick to an impromptu tag team match. The match marks the first official independent match in Rousey's pro wrestling career, with the two horsewomen picking up the win, via 411mania.

The match quickly went viral on social media and led to speculation about Rousey's future in wrestling which had previously been in doubt after her WWE contract ended. The initial belief by some fans and outlets was that this was a one-off so she could do something with Shafir, but it may not be the case.

Shortly after the match, independent promotion The Wrestling Revolver announced on X it would be making its Los Angeles debut on November 15. Rousey was quick to share the announcement and said “how very convenient,” hinting a possible appearance on the show. Wrestling Revolver's X, along with owner Sami Callihan's account, added further fuel to the fire by reposting Rousey's comments.

Rousey teasing a potential run on the independent wrestling scene stands in contrast to the immediate aftermath of her SummerSlam match against Shayna Baszler, which many fans believed was her final match ever. The former UFC and WWE champion said as much, herself, weeks before her appearance at Lucha VaVOOM by saying she was officially retired from wrestling.

The prospect of a Rousey independent run appears to have peaked the interest of many fans online, though, who have suggesting possible places she could pop-up. One popular choice has been at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport shows due to its “worked-shoot” style of matches meant to recreate the early days of MMA, making it ideal for someone with Rousey's UFC and judo background.