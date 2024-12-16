We are one day away from arguably the most anticipated golfing event on TNT yet. The Showdown pits two of the best players on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, against two from LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

On the eve of The Showdown, the players hit up the range to get some practice in. During that session, McIlroy referenced the low point of his year at the U.S. Open in jest, kicking off the trash-talking.

“I’d like to get Bryson back for what he did to me at the U.S. Open,” McIlroy said.

DeChambeau then took the opportunity to dig the knife a bit deeper.

Expand Tweet

“Well to be fair you kind of did it to yourself,” DeChambeau shot back, sending the crowds and media into hysteria.

For anyone who missed it, the Northern Irishman nearly snapped his winless drought in majors this year. He held a lead late on Sunday at the 2024 U.S. Open. Unfortunately, McIlroy gagged on a couple of very short putts late, prompting fans to go after him online.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open title after closing strong and passing McIlroy.

The epic meltdown kept Rory McIlroy's search for a fifth major title alive. There is nothing he can do this week at The Showdown to make that pain feel any better. But he likely can take some solace in beating a couple of stars from LIV.

As talented as all four golfers are, the duo from the PGA Tour are favorites for a reason, and it is not McIlroy.

Scheffler is not only the World No. 1, but is leaps and bounds better than anyone on the planet right now. Scheffler capped his historic 2024 season by winning yet again at Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas a couple of weeks ago.

The highly anticipated match between the four superstars is slated for Tuesday at 6 pm ET on TNT.